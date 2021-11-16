Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 314 new cases, 309 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 314 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 196 and the number of probable cases rising by 118, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 309 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 1,461 (2,394 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 157 Tuesday (down from 165 Monday)

Deaths: 1,347 (49 announced this week, 173 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 722,305 (353,625 Pfizer, 315,380 Moderna, 35,900 Janssen, 17,400 pediatric Pfizer)

First vaccine doses given: 249,896

Second vaccine doses given: 222,363

Booster doses given: 52,806

Pediatric Pfizer doses given (5-11 years old): 2,345

Janssen doses given: 20,705

Janssen boosters given: 521

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 499.69 per day. That number is down 87.1 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 2,394. That number is down 1,138 from a month ago.