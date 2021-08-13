Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 315 new cases, 217 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 315 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 243 and the number of probable cases rising by 72, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 217 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 1,425 (2,088 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 100 (up from 99 Thursday)

Deaths: 793 (7 announced this week, 10 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 485,945 (237,525 Pfizer, 220,120 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 209,794

Second vaccine doses given: 189,801

One-time vaccine doses given: 16,928

(Vaccine numbers are as of Thursday.)

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 287.2 per day. That number is up 177.8 from a month ago.