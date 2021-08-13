 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 315 new cases, 217 new recoveries
0 Comments
alert top story
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update

Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 315 new cases, 217 new recoveries

  • Updated
  • 0
COVID-19 Testing

Swabs used to collect specimens are submerged in viral transport media arrive at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne for coronavirus testing.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 315 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 243 and the number of probable cases rising by 72, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 217 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 1,425 (2,088 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 100 (up from 99 Thursday)

Deaths: 793 (7 announced this week, 10 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 485,945 (237,525 Pfizer, 220,120 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 209,794

Second vaccine doses given: 189,801

One-time vaccine doses given: 16,928

(Vaccine numbers are as of Thursday.)

A CDC advisory panel unanimously voted to recommend a third dose of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID vaccines for certain people with compromised immune systems. That clears the way for the CDC to give its final approval.The FDA already changed its emergency use authorization for the shots. It now recommends a booster for organ transplant recipients and people with similarly compromised immune systems, like certain cancer patients. 

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 287.2 per day. That number is up 177.8 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 2,088. That number is up 1,531 from a month ago.

More info

For interactive graphics, additional statistics and definitions of certain terms, read this story on Trib.com

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News