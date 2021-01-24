Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 315 new cases, 255 new recoveries

On Sunday, 292 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. The department announced 23 new probable cases.

The health department did not provide an update on Saturday due to the state updating its computer network.

There are new confirmed cases in Albany (13), Big Horn (four), Campbell (17), Carbon (17), Converse (one), Crook (one), Fremont (31), Goshen (three), Hot Springs (five), Laramie (21), Lincoln (one), Natrona (51), Park (14), Sheridan (two), Sublette (three), Sweetwater (27), Teton (61), Uinta (15) and Washakie (six) counties. The department subtracted one case from Niobrara county.

Health officials announced 213 new confirmed recoveries and 42 new probable recoveries.

There are now 43,443 confirmed cases, 7,455 probable cases, 41,539 confirmed recoveries and 7,032 probable recoveries in Wyoming.

The virus has resulted in the deaths of 571 Wyomingites.

In Natrona County, 5,590 confirmed cases and 1,792 probable cases have been recorded.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.