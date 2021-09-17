Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 315 new cases, 448 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 315 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 165 and the number of probable cases rising by 150, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 448 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 2,745 (4,206 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 194 Thursday (down from 209 Wednesday)

Deaths: 918 (39 announced this week, 60 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 564,115 (281,175 Pfizer, 254,640 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 231,266

Second vaccine doses given: 201,743

Booster doses given: 2,705

One-time vaccine doses given: 18,866

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 749.4 per day. That number is up 411.3 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 4,206. That number is up 1,983 from a month ago.