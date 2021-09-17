 Skip to main content
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 315 new cases, 448 new recoveries
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update

Lab technician Sam Britz loads samples of coronavirus tests in to a QIAcube at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne on Sept. 4, 2020. The cube can process 12 samples in an hour.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 315 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 165 and the number of probable cases rising by 150, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 448 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 2,745 (4,206 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 194 Thursday (down from 209 Wednesday)

Deaths: 918 (39 announced this week, 60 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 564,115 (281,175 Pfizer, 254,640 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 231,266

Second vaccine doses given: 201,743

Booster doses given: 2,705

One-time vaccine doses given: 18,866

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 749.4 per day. That number is up 411.3 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 4,206. That number is up 1,983 from a month ago.

More info

For interactive graphics, additional statistics and definitions of certain terms, read this story on Trib.com

