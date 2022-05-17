Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 317 new cases

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 317 on Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s weekly update.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 131

Hospitalized patients: 6 on Tuesday (up from 4 last Tuesday)

Deaths: 1,820 (3 announced this week, 8 announced this month)

Vaccine data as of Tuesday:

Total doses administered: 668,625

First vaccine doses given: 270,255

Second vaccine doses given: 242,797

Booster doses given: 116,232

First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 8,045

Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 6,845

Janssen doses given: 22,826

Janssen boosters given: 1,625

Trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is about 39.1 per day. That number is up by about 25.5 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total confirmed active cases is 131. That number is up by 76 from a month ago.