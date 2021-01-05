Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 322 new cases, 122 new recoveries

Total tests: 515,527 (199,781 people have been tested)

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 182.5 per day. That number is down 21.7 from a day ago, down 7.7 from a week ago and down 274.8 from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 242.3 per day. That number is down 116 from a day ago, down 1.2 from a week ago and down 275.7 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 1,160. That number is up 64 from a day ago, up 95 from a week ago and down 4,052 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 1,542. That number is up 153 from a day ago, up 147 from a week ago and down 4,636 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?

Laramie (284), Park (229) and Sweetwater (206) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.