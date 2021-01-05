Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 322 new cases, 122 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 322 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 212 and the number of probable cases rising by 110, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (13), Big Horn (seven), Campbell (11), Carbon (three), Converse (six), Crook (two), Fremont (nine), Goshen (two), Hot Springs, Johnson (two), Laramie (69), Lincoln (10), Natrona (seven), Park (18), Platte (three), Sheridan (seven), Sublette (seven), Sweetwater (seven), Teton (17), Uinta (10) and Weston counties.
Additionally, 143 new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 122 confirmed and 21 probable.
The department announced 26 additional COVID-19 deaths Tuesday.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 1,160 (1,542 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 114 (same number as Monday)
Deaths: 464 (26 announced this week, 26 announced this month)
Total cases: 45,569 (38,954 confirmed, 6,615 probable)
Total recoveries: 45,563 (37,330 confirmed, 6,233 probable)
Total tests: 515,527 (199,781 people have been tested)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 182.5 per day. That number is down 21.7 from a day ago, down 7.7 from a week ago and down 274.8 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 242.3 per day. That number is down 116 from a day ago, down 1.2 from a week ago and down 275.7 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 1,160. That number is up 64 from a day ago, up 95 from a week ago and down 4,052 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 1,542. That number is up 153 from a day ago, up 147 from a week ago and down 4,636 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Laramie (284), Park (229) and Sweetwater (206) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Park (11.5%), Big Horn (9.4%) and Lincoln (9.2%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
How do we compare nationally?
Total cases: fourth fewest (third fewest in the last seven days)
Cases per 100,000 residents: 14th most (ninth fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths: fifth fewest (fourth fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths per 100,000 residents: 14th fewest (21st most in the last seven days)
All national numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Cumulative cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany: 3,208 (317)
- Big Horn: 700 (137)
- Campbell: 3,878 (402)
- Carbon: 898 (72)
- Converse: 500 (331)
- Crook: 360 (30)
- Fremont: 3,448 (565)
- Goshen: 930 (87)
- Hot Springs: 205 (44)
- Johnson: 328 (202)
- Laramie: 6,152 (1,099)
- Lincoln: 836 (127)
- Natrona: 5,076 (1,541)
- Niobrara: 61 (80)
- Park: 1,994 (142)
- Platte: 305 (158)
- Sheridan: 2,118 (488)
- Sublette: 505 (109)
- Sweetwater: 2,941 (120)
- Teton: 2,154 (62)
- Uinta: 1,340 (257)
- Washakie: 623 (160)
- Weston: 394 (85)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 97
- Laramie: 65
- Fremont: 64
- Campbell: 36
- Big Horn: 22
- Washakie: 21
- Sweetwater: 19
- Goshen: 17
- Sheridan: 17
- Carbon: 16
- Converse: 11
- Lincoln: 11
- Park: 11
- Albany: 10
- Platte: 9
- Crook: 7
- Johnson: 7
- Sublette: 7
- Uinta: 7
- Teton: 4
- Weston: 3
- Niobrara: 2
- Hot Springs: 1
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.