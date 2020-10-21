Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 322 new cases, 126 new recoveries

On Wednesday, 235 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Wyoming Department of Health's daily update. The department announced 87 new probable cases.

The new positives include 48 confirmed cases and 23 probable cases in Natrona County.

The state announced 102 new confirmed recoveries. Twenty-four new probable recoveries were also announced.

There are now 8,305 confirmed cases, 1,543 probable cases, 6,031 confirmed recoveries and 1,039 probable recoveries in Wyoming.

Sixty-one Wyomingites have died after contracting COVID-19.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In Natrona County, 930 confirmed cases and 181 probable cases have been recorded.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.