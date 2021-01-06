Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 329 new cases, 79 new recoveries

On Wednesday, 261 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. The department announced 60 new probable cases.

There are new confirmed cases in Albany (12), Big Horn (11), Campbell (17), Carbon (five), Crook (one), Fremont (13), Goshen (five), Hot Springs (one), Laramie (48), Lincoln (17), Natrona (19), Niobrara (one), Park (32), Platte (three), Sheridan (13), Sublette (three), Sweetwater (18), Teton (21), Uinta (15) and Washakie (six) counties.

Health officials announced 68 new confirmed recoveries and 11 new probable recoveries.

There are now 39,215 confirmed cases, 6,675 probable cases, 37,398 confirmed recoveries and 6,244 probable recoveries in Wyoming.

The virus has resulted in the deaths of 464 Wyomingites.

In Natrona County, 5,095 confirmed cases and 1,564 probable cases have been recorded.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.