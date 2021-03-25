Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 33 new cases, 102 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 33 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 24 and the number of probable cases rising by nine, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Campbell (two), Fremont, Laramie (four), Lincoln (four), Platte, Sheridan, Sweetwater (seven), Teton (three) and Uinta (two) counties. The department subtracted one case from Albany County.
Additionally, 102 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 78 confirmed and 24 probable.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 260 (434 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 17 (not yet updated from Wednesday)
Deaths: 695 (two announced this week, 24 announced this month)
Total cases: 55,920 (47,322 confirmed, 8,598 probable)
Total recoveries: 54,791 (46,367 confirmed, 8,424 probable)
First vaccine doses received: 167,630 (84,630 Pfizer, 83,000 Moderna)
First vaccine doses given: 131,986
Second vaccine doses received: 118,805 (58,305 Pfizer, 60,500 Moderna)
Second vaccine doses given: 85,514
One-time vaccine doses received: 8,400 (Johnson & Johnson)
One-time vaccine doses given: 3,835
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 47.6 per day. That number is down 10.8 from a day ago, up 1.2 from a week ago and down 22.4 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 59.3 per day. That number is down 13.1 from a day ago, up 1.7 from a week ago and down 47.3 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 260. That number is down 54 from a day ago, up five from a week ago and down 200 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 434. That number is down 69 from a day ago, up 26 from a week ago and down 218 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Laramie (99), Teton (80) and Fremont (72) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Lincoln (2.4%), Teton (2.3%) and Sweetwater (1.8%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 133
- Laramie: 110
- Fremont: 82
- Campbell: 59
- Sweetwater: 35
- Big Horn: 32
- Sheridan: 31
- Park: 30
- Washakie: 26
- Carbon: 23
- Goshen: 23
- Converse: 18
- Lincoln: 12
- Uinta: 12
- Albany: 11
- Crook: 11
- Platte: 11
- Johnson: 10
- Teton: 9
- Sublette: 7
- Weston: 5
- Hot Springs: 3
- Niobrara: 2
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as patients who had positive antigen tests or are close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with COVID-19 symptoms.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.