Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 33 new cases, 102 new recoveries

Second vaccine doses received: 118,805 (58,305 Pfizer, 60,500 Moderna)

Second vaccine doses given: 85,514

One-time vaccine doses received: 8,400 (Johnson & Johnson)

One-time vaccine doses given: 3,835

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 47.6 per day. That number is down 10.8 from a day ago, up 1.2 from a week ago and down 22.4 from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 59.3 per day. That number is down 13.1 from a day ago, up 1.7 from a week ago and down 47.3 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 260. That number is down 54 from a day ago, up five from a week ago and down 200 from a month ago.