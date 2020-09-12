 Skip to main content
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 33 new cases, 16 new recoveries
COVID Testing

COVID-19 Surge Team member Evan Scott sorts coronavirus specimen collection kits brought in by a courier Sept. 4, at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne. The Surge Team members were brought on to help process the massive numbers of kits brought in to the lab from state wide health facilities to be tested at the lab. Any identifying patient information has been edited out of the photo.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

On Saturday, 30 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Wyoming Department of Health's daily update. The department announced three new probable cases.

Fourteen new confirmed recoveries were announced. Two new probable recoveries were announced.

There are now 3,635 confirmed cases, 662 probable cases, 3,189 confirmed recoveries and 551 probable recoveries in Wyoming.

Forty-two Wyomingites have died after contracting COVID-19.

In Natrona County, 299 confirmed cases and 57 probable cases have been recorded.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

Cases plateaued in Wyoming in late spring before beginning a spike in mid-June. That surge brought about an increase in the rate of reported coronavirus patients not yet seen here since the pandemic began. As a result, state health officials decided against their plans to eliminate almost all coronavirus restrictions. State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist is expected to extend the current orders soon.

Cases tapered off somewhat in August but have trended back up and down since then.

While Gov. Mark Gordon has said he is not considering a statewide face mask requirement, he has urged the state's residents to wear them.

The symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. Health officials recommend self-isolating for two weeks if you have contact with a person who has the illness.

 
