Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 33 new cases, 48 new recoveries

On Saturday, 30 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Wyoming Department of Health's daily update. The department announced three new probable cases.

Forty-one new confirmed recoveries were announced. Seven new probable recoveries were announced.

There are now 4,039 confirmed cases, 741 probable cases, 3,469 confirmed recoveries and 623 probable recoveries in Wyoming.

Forty-nine Wyomingites have died after contracting COVID-19.

In Natrona County, 362 confirmed cases and 76 probable cases have been recorded.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.