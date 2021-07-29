Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 332 new cases, 191 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 332 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 242 and the number of probable cases rising by 90, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. (There was no update Wednesday, so Thursday’s numbers account for two days of new cases.)
Additionally, 191 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 571 (922 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 61 (down from 69 Wednesday)
Deaths: 776 (10 announced this week, 29 announced this month)
Total vaccine doses received: 472,955 (228,975 Pfizer, 215,680 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen)
First vaccine doses given: 204,141
Second vaccine doses given: 186,782
One-time vaccine doses given: 16,173
Are we trending up or down?
The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 149.3 per day. That number is up 72.1 from a month ago.
The state’s number of total active cases is 922. That number is up 461 from a month ago.