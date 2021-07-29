 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 332 new cases, 191 new recoveries
0 Comments
alert top story
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update

Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 332 new cases, 191 new recoveries

  • Updated
  • 0
COVID Clinic

Nurse Cheri Gonzales talks with a patient April 24, 2020, at a drive up clinic in Arapahoe.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 332 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 242 and the number of probable cases rising by 90, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. (There was no update Wednesday, so Thursday’s numbers account for two days of new cases.)

Additionally, 191 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 571 (922 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 61 (down from 69 Wednesday)

Deaths: 776 (10 announced this week, 29 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 472,955 (228,975 Pfizer, 215,680 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 204,141

Second vaccine doses given: 186,782

One-time vaccine doses given: 16,173

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 149.3 per day. That number is up 72.1 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 922. That number is up 461 from a month ago.

More info

For interactive graphics, additional statistics and definitions of certain terms, read this story on Trib.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories July 29

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News