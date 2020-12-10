Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 338 new cases, 1,279 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 338 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 314 and the number of probable cases rising by 24, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

There are new confirmed cases in Albany (10), Big Horn (three), Campbell (24), Carbon (12), Converse (six), Crook (two), Fremont (19), Goshen (12), Hot Springs (two), Johnson (10), Laramie (49), Lincoln (two), Natrona (32), Park (23), Sheridan (22), Sublette (11), Sweetwater (36), Teton (18), Uinta (13) and Washakie counties. The department subtracted one confirmed case from Platte County's total.

Additionally, 1,279 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 1,079 confirmed and 200 probable.

The number of new and active cases in the state continues to fall off, a trend that appeared to begin in the last week of November. For the first time since Halloween, there are fewer than 4,000 active confirmed cases in the state.

However, Wyoming has had the second most deaths per capita of any state in the last week, according to New York Times data.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 3,325 (4,103 including probable cases)