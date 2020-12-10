Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 338 new cases, 1,279 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 338 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 314 and the number of probable cases rising by 24, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (10), Big Horn (three), Campbell (24), Carbon (12), Converse (six), Crook (two), Fremont (19), Goshen (12), Hot Springs (two), Johnson (10), Laramie (49), Lincoln (two), Natrona (32), Park (23), Sheridan (22), Sublette (11), Sweetwater (36), Teton (18), Uinta (13) and Washakie counties. The department subtracted one confirmed case from Platte County's total.
Additionally, 1,279 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 1,079 confirmed and 200 probable.
The number of new and active cases in the state continues to fall off, a trend that appeared to begin in the last week of November. For the first time since Halloween, there are fewer than 4,000 active confirmed cases in the state.
However, Wyoming has had the second most deaths per capita of any state in the last week, according to New York Times data.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 3,325 (4,103 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 206 (not updated from Wednesday)
Deaths: 299 (42 announced this week, 84 announced this month)
Total cases: 38,223 (33,203 confirmed, 5,020 probable)
Total recoveries: 33,891 (29,579 confirmed, 4,312 probable)
Total tests: 437,060 (181,865 people have been tested)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 415 per day. That number is down 48.7 from a day ago, down 80.8 from a week ago and down 101.6 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 491.8 per day. That number is down 47.8 from a day ago, down 72.9 from a week ago and down 102.6 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 3,325. That number is down 765 from a day ago, down 2,412 from a week ago and down 3,468 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 4,103. That number is down 871 from a day ago, down 2,605 from a week ago and down 3,914 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Laramie (944), Natrona (483) and Sweetwater (383) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Washakie (24.3%), Sublette (22.0%) and Park (18.3%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
How do we compare nationally?
Total cases: fifth fewest (fourth fewest in the last seven days)
Cases per 100,000 residents: eighth most (12th most in the last seven days)
Deaths: fifth fewest (eighth fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths per 100,000 residents: 12th fewest (second most in the last seven days)
All national numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Cumulative cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany: 3,024 (256)
- Big Horn: 530 (58)
- Campbell: 3,090 (288)
- Carbon: 754 (59)
- Converse: 437 (264)
- Crook: 319 (24)
- Fremont: 3,215 (440)
- Goshen: 801 (75)
- Hot Springs: 161 (16)
- Johnson: 278 (121)
- Laramie: 5,353 (848)
- Lincoln: 650 (86)
- Natrona: 4,628 (1,138)
- Niobrara: 57 (77)
- Park: 1,452 (122)
- Platte: 243 (130)
- Sheridan: 1,910 (357)
- Sublette: 428 (106)
- Sweetwater: 2,189 (92)
- Teton: 1,799 (53)
- Uinta: 1,053 (218)
- Washakie: 478 (118)
- Weston: 354 (74)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 61
- Fremont: 45
- Laramie: 35
- Campbell: 18
- Big Horn: 15
- Sweetwater: 13
- Sheridan: 13
- Carbon: 11
- Washakie: 11
- Goshen: 10
- Albany: 9
- Lincoln: 8
- Platte: 8
- Park: 7
- Uinta: 7
- Converse: 7
- Crook: 6
- Johnson: 5
- Sublette: 4
- Teton: 2
- Weston: 2
- Hot Springs: 1
- Niobrara: 1
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.
Health Department data
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.