Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 34 new confirmed cases, 10 new confirmed recoveries

On Friday, 34 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. The department lowered the number of probable cases by two.

Ten new confirmed recoveries were announced. Five new probable recoveries were also announced.

There are now 1,267 confirmed cases, 315 probable cases, 903 confirmed recoveries and 251 probable recoveries in Wyoming.

There have been 1,582 total cases since the pandemic began.

Twenty Wyomingites have died after contracting COVID-19.

Cases began spiking in Wyoming in early June. On June, the state's 14-day average for new confirmed cases was around 8. On Friday, that number had risen to nearly 24.

There have been 116 confirmed cases and 18 probable cases in Natrona County. On Friday, the state announced seven new cases in Natrona County, but lowered the number of probable cases by four.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.