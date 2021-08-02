Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 340 new cases, 282 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 340 over the weekend, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 269 and the number of probable cases rising by 71, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s Monday update.
Additionally, 282 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 661 (1,029 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 73 (up from 66 Sunday)
Deaths: 776 (0 announced this week, 0 announced this month)
Total vaccine doses received: 477,095 (230,775 Pfizer, 218,020 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen)
First vaccine doses given: 205,690
Second vaccine doses given: 187,441
One-time vaccine doses given: 16,376
Are we trending up or down?
The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 166.4 per day. That number is up 79.9 from a month ago.
The state’s number of total active cases is 1029. That number is up 489 from a month ago. (The last time Wyoming clocked more than 1,000 total active cases was Feb. 5.)