Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 341 new cases, 460 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 341 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 210 and the number of probable cases rising by 131, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 460 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 1,939 (2,940 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 239 Monday (up from 238 Sunday)

Deaths: 1,174 (25 announced this week, 178 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 653,405 (331,485 Pfizer, 289,220 Moderna, 32,700 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 243,070

Second vaccine doses given: 216,188

Booster doses given: 24,532

One-time vaccine doses given: 20,184

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 595.8 per day. That number is down 165.6 from a month ago.