Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 345 new cases, 88 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 345 on Monday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 342 and the number of probable cases rising by three, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (13), Big Horn, Campbell (16), Carbon (seven), Crook, Fremont (13), Goshen (four), Hot Springs (14), Johnson, Laramie (40), Lincoln (five), Natrona (66), Park (28), Platte (three), SHeridan (15), Sweetwater (22), Teton (69), Uinta (20) and Washakie (four) counties.
Additionally, 88 new coronavirus recoveries were announced; 91 confirmed recoveries were added, and three probable recoveries were subtracted from the state's total.
The state of Wyoming has received 40,975 initial vaccine doses (20,475 Pfizer, 20,500 Moderna) as of Sunday — 22,817 of which have been administered. Wyoming has received 17,800 secondary vaccines (7,800 Pfizer, 10,000 Moderna) — 3,746 of which have been administered.
Teton County has added more cases over the last 10 days (400) than any other county in the state. It is also the first Wyoming county to confirm the presence of the "U.K. strain" of the virus, which is believed to spread more easily.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 1,774 (2,278 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 84 (not updated from Saturday)
Deaths: 522 (none announced this week, 84 announced this month)
Total cases: 49,708 (42,515 confirmed, 7,193 probable)
Total recoveries: 46,908 (40,219 confirmed, 6,689 probable)
Total tests: 549,805 (206,574 people have been tested)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 263.3 per day. That number is down 6.4 from a day ago, up 8.9 from a week ago and down 57.2 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 306.1 per day. That number is down 13.4 from a day ago, up 7.5 from a week ago and down 82.3 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 1,774. That number is up 251 from a day ago, up 224 from a week ago and down 166 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 2,278. That number is up 257 from a day ago, up 354 from a week ago and down 186 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Teton (400), Laramie (33) and Natrona (300) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Weston (22.6%), Hot Springs (15.8%) and Teton (14.9%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
How do we compare nationally?
Total cases: fourth fewest (sixth fewest in the last seven days)
Cases per 100,000 residents: 16th most (23rd in the last seven days)
Deaths: fifth fewest (fourth fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths per 100,000 residents: 16th fewest (22nd fewest in the last seven days)
All national numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Cumulative cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany: 3,331 (340)
- Big Horn: 773 (148)
- Campbell: 4,069 (434)
- Carbon: 1,021 (77)
- Converse: 524 (363)
- Crook: 369 (31)
- Fremont: 3,689 (573)
- Goshen: 1,001 (89)
- Hot Springs: 253 (80)
- Johnson: 363 (230)
- Laramie: 6,637 (1,152)
- Lincoln: 917 (146)
- Natrona: 5,458 (1,718)
- Niobrara: 62 (83)
- Park: 2,316 (146)
- Platte: 346 (189)
- Sheridan: 2,276 (526)
- Sublette: 529 (105)
- Sweetwater: 3,179 (133)
- Teton: 2,679 (74)
- Uinta: 1,536 (297)
- Washakie: 670 (174)
- Weston: 517 (85)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 88
- Fremont: 60
- Laramie: 55
- Campbell: 29
- Big Horn: 19
- Sheridan: 16
- Washakie: 16
- Goshen: 15
- Sweetwater: 15
- Carbon: 14
- Converse: 11
- Lincoln: 11
- Albany: 9
- Platte: 8
- Park: 7
- Uinta: 7
- Crook: 6
- Johnson: 6
- Sublette: 5
- Teton: 3
- Niobrara: 2
- Weston: 2
- Hot Springs: 1
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.