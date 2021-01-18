Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 345 new cases, 88 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 345 on Monday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 342 and the number of probable cases rising by three, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

There are new confirmed cases in Albany (13), Big Horn, Campbell (16), Carbon (seven), Crook, Fremont (13), Goshen (four), Hot Springs (14), Johnson, Laramie (40), Lincoln (five), Natrona (66), Park (28), Platte (three), SHeridan (15), Sweetwater (22), Teton (69), Uinta (20) and Washakie (four) counties.

Additionally, 88 new coronavirus recoveries were announced; 91 confirmed recoveries were added, and three probable recoveries were subtracted from the state's total.

The state of Wyoming has received 40,975 initial vaccine doses (20,475 Pfizer, 20,500 Moderna) as of Sunday — 22,817 of which have been administered. Wyoming has received 17,800 secondary vaccines (7,800 Pfizer, 10,000 Moderna) — 3,746 of which have been administered.

Teton County has added more cases over the last 10 days (400) than any other county in the state. It is also the first Wyoming county to confirm the presence of the "U.K. strain" of the virus, which is believed to spread more easily.

Numbers to know