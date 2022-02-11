Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 355 new cases, 246 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 355 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 302 and the number of probable cases rising by 53, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. Additionally, 346 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 1,342 (2,121 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 104 as of Friday (down from 113 Thursday)

Deaths: 1,667 (17 announced Tuesday, 42 announced this month)

Vaccine data as of Friday:

Total doses administered: 647,720

First vaccine doses given: 266,028

Second vaccine doses given: 237,005

Booster doses given: 107,643

First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 7,447

Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 5,873

Janssen doses given: 22,262

Janssen boosters given: 1,462

Trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 618 per day. That number is up 74 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 2,121. That number is down 1,531 from a month ago.