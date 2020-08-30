Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 36 new cases, 20 new recoveries

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Sunday, 35 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Wyoming Department of Health's daily update. The department announced one new probable case.

Twenty-one new confirmed recoveries were announced. The state removed one probable recovery from its total.

There are now 3,245 confirmed cases, 575 probable cases, 2,658 confirmed recoveries and 478 probable recoveries in Wyoming.

Thirty-seven Wyomingites have died after contracting COVID-19.

In Natrona County, 246 confirmed cases and 45 probable cases have been recorded. That's a combined increase of five new cases since Saturday.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.