Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 367 new cases, 293 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 367 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 180 and the number of probable cases rising by 187, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 293 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 1,544 (2,614 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 182 Monday (down from 186 Sunday)

Deaths: 1,243 (69 announced this week, 69 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 679,445 (341,025 Pfizer, 303,520 Moderna, 34,900 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 245,424

Second vaccine doses given: 218,244

Booster doses given: 35,201

One-time Janssen doses given: 20,185

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 566.4 per day. That number is down 101.9 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 2,614. That number is down 1,391 from a month ago.