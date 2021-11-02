 Skip to main content
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update

Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 367 new cases, 293 new recoveries

Lab technician Rob Chrisensen prepares specimen samples for coronavirus testing at the Division of Health and Environment Combined Laboratories Facility in Cheyenne Friday, Sept. 4. Any identifying patient info has been edited out of the photo.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 367 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 180 and the number of probable cases rising by 187, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 293 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 1,544 (2,614 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 182 Monday (down from 186 Sunday)

Deaths: 1,243 (69 announced this week, 69 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 679,445 (341,025 Pfizer, 303,520 Moderna, 34,900 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 245,424

Second vaccine doses given: 218,244

Booster doses given: 35,201

One-time Janssen doses given: 20,185

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 566.4 per day. That number is down 101.9 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 2,614. That number is down 1,391 from a month ago.

More info

For interactive graphics, additional statistics and definitions of certain terms, read this story on Trib.com

