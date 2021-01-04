Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 372 new cases, 352 new recoveries

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 204.2 per day. That number is up 30.2 from a day ago, up 17.9 from a week ago and down 303 from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 258.3 per day. That number is up 37.2 from a day ago, up 23.8 from a week ago and down 319.5 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 1,096. That number is up 30 from a day ago, down 45 from a week ago and down 4,839 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 1,389. That number is up 20 from a day ago, down 31 from a week ago and down 5,623 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?

Laramie (270), Park (248) and Sweetwater (233) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.