Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 372 new cases, 352 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 372 on Monday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 302 and the number of probable cases rising by 70, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (14), Big Horn (six), Campbell (22), Carbon (four), Converse (five), Fremont (seven), Hot Springs (six), Johnson (two), Laramie (53), Lincoln (nine), Natrona (36), Park (33), Platte (five), Sheridan (11), Sublette (four), Sweetwater (30), Teton (40), Uinta (12), Washakie and Weston (two) counties.
Additionally, 352 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 272 confirmed and 80 probable.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 1,096 (1,389 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 114 (up 13 from Thursday)
Deaths: 438 (none announced this week, none announced this month)
Total cases: 45,247 (38,742 confirmed, 6,505 probable)
Total recoveries: 43,420 (37,208 confirmed, 6,212 probable)
Total tests: 514,334 (199,415 people have been tested)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 204.2 per day. That number is up 30.2 from a day ago, up 17.9 from a week ago and down 303 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 258.3 per day. That number is up 37.2 from a day ago, up 23.8 from a week ago and down 319.5 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 1,096. That number is up 30 from a day ago, down 45 from a week ago and down 4,839 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 1,389. That number is up 20 from a day ago, down 31 from a week ago and down 5,623 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Laramie (270), Park (248) and Sweetwater (233) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Park (12.6%), Big Horn (10.8%) and Lincoln (8.7%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
How do we compare nationally?
Total cases: fourth fewest (fourth fewest in the last seven days)
Cases per 100,000 residents: 13th most (11th fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths: fifth fewest (eighth fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths per 100,000 residents: 14th fewest (second most in the last seven days)
All national numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Cumulative cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany: 3,195 (313)
- Big Horn: 693 (131)
- Campbell: 3,867 (392)
- Carbon: 895 (71)
- Converse: 494 (328)
- Crook: 358 (30)
- Fremont: 3,439 (560)
- Goshen: 928 (85)
- Hot Springs: 204 (39)
- Johnson: 326 (199)
- Laramie: 6,083 (1,105)
- Lincoln: 826 (125)
- Natrona: 5,069 (1,496)
- Niobrara: 61 (80)
- Park: 1,976 (138)
- Platte: 302 (152)
- Sheridan: 2,111 (479)
- Sublette: 495 (105)
- Sweetwater: 2,934 (119)
- Teton: 2,137 (62)
- Uinta: 1,330 (259)
- Washakie: 623 (161)
- Weston: 393 (86)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 88
- Fremont: 60
- Laramie: 55
- Campbell: 29
- Big Horn: 19
- Sheridan: 16
- Washakie: 16
- Goshen: 15
- Sweetwater: 15
- Carbon: 14
- Converse: 11
- Lincoln: 11
- Albany: 9
- Platte: 8
- Park: 7
- Uinta: 7
- Crook: 6
- Johnson: 6
- Sublette: 5
- Teton: 3
- Niobrara: 2
- Weston: 2
- Hot Springs: 1
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.