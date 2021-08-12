Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 375 new cases, 276 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 375 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 297 and the number of probable cases rising by 78, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 276 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 1,336 (1,990 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 99 on Wednesday (Down from 102 Tuesday. No data for Thursday was available as of 3 p.m.)

Deaths: 793 (7 announced this week, 17 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 485,945 (237,525 Pfizer, 220,120 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 209,794

Second vaccine doses given: 189,801

One-time vaccine doses given: 16,928

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 272.6 per day. That number is up 164.9 from a month ago.