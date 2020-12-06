Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 376 new cases, 150 new recoveries

On Sunday, 311 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Wyoming Department of Health's daily update. The department announced 65 new probable cases.

Health officials announced 115 new confirmed recoveries and 35 new probable recoveries.

There are now 31,561 confirmed cases, 4,756 probable cases, 25,896 confirmed recoveries and 3,760 probable recoveries in Wyoming.

Since the start of the pandemic, 257 Wyomingites have died after contracting COVID-19.

In Natrona County, 4,411 confirmed cases and 1,045 probable cases have been recorded.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.