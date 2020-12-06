 Skip to main content
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 376 new cases, 150 new recoveries
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 376 new cases, 150 new recoveries

  • Updated
COVID-19 Testing

Coronavirus tests are prepared to be placed into a QIAcube for processing at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne Sept. 4. 

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

On Sunday, 311 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Wyoming Department of Health's daily update. The department announced 65 new probable cases.

Health officials announced 115 new confirmed recoveries and 35 new probable recoveries.

There are now 31,561 confirmed cases, 4,756 probable cases, 25,896 confirmed recoveries and 3,760 probable recoveries in Wyoming.

Since the start of the pandemic, 257 Wyomingites have died after contracting COVID-19.

In Natrona County, 4,411 confirmed cases and 1,045 probable cases have been recorded.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

Cases plateaued in Wyoming in late spring before beginning a spike in mid-June. As a result, state health officials decided against their plans to eliminate almost all coronavirus restrictions. State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist has continually extended most health restrictions.

Then, in mid-September, cases began increasing at a rate exponentially higher than anything seen here since the pandemic began — a trend that has only begun to fall off. Subsequent spikes in hospitalizations and deaths have followed.

In response, multiple counties have put local face mask orders in place. Gov. Mark Gordon has not acted on requests for a statewide mask order, but he did opt to increase the limits on public gatherings.

The symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. Health officials recommend self-isolating for two weeks if you have contact with a person who has the illness.

 
