Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 379 new cases, 554 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 379 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 276 and the number of probable cases rising by 103, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 554 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 1,924 (3,122 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 169 Friday (down from 176 Wednesday)

Deaths: 1,243 (69 announced this week, 69 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 679,445 (341,025 Pfizer, 303,520 Moderna, 34,900 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 246,527

Second vaccine doses given: 218,945

Booster doses given: 38,223

One-time Janssen doses given: 20,294

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 511.1 per day. That number is down 176.9 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 3,122. That number is down 144 from a month ago.