Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 380 new cases, 430 new recoveries
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 380 new cases, 430 new recoveries

  • Updated
Swabs used to collect specimens are submerged in viral transport media arrive at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne for coronavirus testing.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 380 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 225 and the number of probable cases rising by 155, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 430 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 2,493 (3,439 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 195 Monday (up from 189 Sunday)

Deaths: 858 (23 announced this week, 82 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 514,785 (253,905 Pfizer, 232,580 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 219,030

Second vaccine doses given: 193,116

Booster doses given: 2,705

One-time vaccine doses given: 17,828

(Vaccine data as of Aug. 27)

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 540.6 per day. That number is up 386.2 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 3,439. That number is up 2,468 from a month ago.

More info

