Daily Wyoming coronavirus update

Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 388 new cases, 317 new recoveries

COVID Clinic

Nurse Cristina Gonzalez takes a nasal swab to be sent for COVID-19 testing at a drive-up clinic on the Wind River Reservation in April 2020.

 Cayla Nimmo

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 388 on Monday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 276 and the number of probable cases rising by 112, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 317 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 1,027 (1,679 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 115 as of Monday (down from 120 Thursday)

Deaths: 1,428 (81 announced last week, zero announced this month)

Updated deaths were not available two weeks ago, so last week’s update covered two weeks of data.

Total doses administered: 574,842 (Vaccine numbers as of Thursday, were not updated on Friday or Monday)

First vaccine doses given: 254,360

Second vaccine doses given: 225,584

Booster doses given: 68,073

Pediatric Pfizer doses given (5-11 years old): 4,475

Janssen doses given: 21,269

Janssen boosters given: 811

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 390.4 per day. That number is down 120.6 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 1,679. That number is down 1,443 from a month ago.

