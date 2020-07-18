Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 39 new cases, 21 new recoveries

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Saturday, 35 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Wyoming Department of Health's daily update. The department announced four new probable cases.

Seventeen new confirmed recoveries were announced. Four new probable recoveries were announced.

There are now 1,713 confirmed cases, 395 probable cases, 1,299 confirmed recoveries and 312 probable recoveries in Wyoming.

Twenty-four Wyomingites have died after contracting COVID-19.

One hundred fifty confirmed cases and 24 probable cases have been reported in Natrona County.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.