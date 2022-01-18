 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
DAILY WYOMING CORONAVIRUS UPDATE

Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 4,085 new cases, 1,859 new recoveries

  • Updated
  • 0
COVID Testing

Lab technician Sam Britz loads samples of coronavirus tests in to a QIAcube at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne on Sept. 4, 2020. 

 Cayla Nimmo file, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 4,085 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 3,097 and the number of probable cases rising by 988 since Monday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 1,859 new coronavirus recoveries were announced (since Thursday). 

Numbers to know

Active cases: 4,926 (5,914 including probable cases).

Hospitalized patients: 98 as of Monday (up from 91 Thursday, no data Friday or Tuesday).

Deaths: 1,601 (13 announced this week, 75 announced this month).

Vaccine data as of Tuesday:

Total doses administered: 634,366

First vaccine doses given: 263,427

Second vaccine doses given: 234,506

Booster doses given: 101,265

People are also reading…

First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 6,688

Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 5,087

Janssen doses given: 22,038

Janssen boosters given: 1,355

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 993.8 per day.

The state’s number of total active cases is 7,008. That number is up 5,664 from a month ago.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

With omicron looming, vaccine mandate enforcement on pause in Wyoming

With omicron looming, vaccine mandate enforcement on pause in Wyoming

Wyoming, where Gov. Mark Gordon has long maintained there will be no state-level mandates, has joined several other states in challenging vaccine orders through the courts. So far, those challenges have worked by at least pausing enforcement in Wyoming, but changes may soon be coming through the courts.

Watch Now: Related Video

Wyoming town picked for nuclear energy reboot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News