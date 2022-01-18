Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 4,085 new cases, 1,859 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 4,085 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 3,097 and the number of probable cases rising by 988 since Monday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 1,859 new coronavirus recoveries were announced (since Thursday).

Numbers to know

Active cases: 4,926 (5,914 including probable cases).

Hospitalized patients: 98 as of Monday (up from 91 Thursday, no data Friday or Tuesday).

Deaths: 1,601 (13 announced this week, 75 announced this month).

Vaccine data as of Tuesday:

Total doses administered: 634,366

First vaccine doses given: 263,427

Second vaccine doses given: 234,506

Booster doses given: 101,265

First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 6,688

Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 5,087

Janssen doses given: 22,038

Janssen boosters given: 1,355

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 993.8 per day.

The state’s number of total active cases is 7,008. That number is up 5,664 from a month ago.