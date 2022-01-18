Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 4,085 new cases, 1,859 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 4,085 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 3,097 and the number of probable cases rising by 988 since Monday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
Additionally, 1,859 new coronavirus recoveries were announced (since Thursday).
Numbers to know
Active cases: 4,926 (5,914 including probable cases).
Hospitalized patients: 98 as of Monday (up from 91 Thursday, no data Friday or Tuesday).
Deaths: 1,601 (13 announced this week, 75 announced this month).
Vaccine data as of Tuesday:
Total doses administered: 634,366
First vaccine doses given: 263,427
Second vaccine doses given: 234,506
Booster doses given: 101,265
First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 6,688
Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 5,087
Janssen doses given: 22,038
Janssen boosters given: 1,355
Are we trending up or down?
The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 993.8 per day.
The state’s number of total active cases is 7,008. That number is up 5,664 from a month ago.