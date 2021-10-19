Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 402 new cases, 407 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 402 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 166 and the number of probable cases rising by 236, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 407 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 1,907 (3,064 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 219 Monday (up from 214 Sunday)

Deaths: 1,136 (56 announced this week, 140 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 638,445 (326,805 Pfizer, 279,540 Moderna, 32,100 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 241,318

Second vaccine doses given: 214,274

Booster doses given: 19,112

One-time vaccine doses given: 19,963

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 614.8 per day. That number is down 152.6 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 3,064. That number is down 843 from a month ago.