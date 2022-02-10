Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 404 new cases, 1,016 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 404 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 316 and the number of probable cases rising by 88, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. Additionally, 1,016 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 1,386 (2,190 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 113 as of Wednesday (down from 130 Tuesday)
Deaths: 1,667 (17 announced Tuesday, 42 announced this month)
Vaccine data as of Wednesday:
Total doses administered: 647,318
First vaccine doses given: 265,977
Second vaccine doses given: 236,904
Booster doses given: 107,431
First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 7,421
Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 5,824
Janssen doses given: 22,288
Janssen boosters given: 1,473
Trending up or down?
The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 738.4 per day. That number is up 251.2 from a month ago.
The state’s number of total active cases is 2,190. That number is down 1,252 from a month ago.