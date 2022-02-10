Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 404 new cases, 1,016 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 404 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 316 and the number of probable cases rising by 88, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. Additionally, 1,016 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 1,386 (2,190 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 113 as of Wednesday (down from 130 Tuesday)

Deaths: 1,667 (17 announced Tuesday, 42 announced this month)

Vaccine data as of Wednesday:

Total doses administered: 647,318

First vaccine doses given: 265,977

Second vaccine doses given: 236,904

Booster doses given: 107,431

First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 7,421

Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 5,824

Janssen doses given: 22,288

Janssen boosters given: 1,473

Trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 738.4 per day. That number is up 251.2 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 2,190. That number is down 1,252 from a month ago.