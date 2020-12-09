Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 410 new cases, 378 new recoveries

Total cases: 37,885 (32,889 confirmed, 4,996 probable)

Total recoveries: 32,612 (28,500 confirmed, 4,112 probable)

Total tests: 431,433 (180,423 people have been tested)

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 463.7 per day. That number is down 18 from a day ago, down 102 from a week ago and up 34.6 from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 539.6 per day. That number is down 15 from a day ago, down 94.2 from a week ago and up 41.4 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 4,090. That number is down 28 from a day ago, down 2,533 from a week ago and down 1,971 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 4,974. That number is up 13 from a day ago, down 2,735 from a week ago and down 2,223 from a month ago.