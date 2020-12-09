Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 410 new cases, 378 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 410 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 334 and the number of probable cases rising by 76, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (12), Big Horn (seven), Campbell (16), Carbon (five), Converse (two), Crook (seven), Fremont (20), Goshen (two), Hot Springs (two), Johnson (two), Laramie (72), Lincoln (12), Natrona (47), Niobrara (three), Park (31), Platte, Sheridan (17), Sublette (five), Teton (11), Uinta (14), Washakie (four) and Weston (two) counties.
Additionally, 378 new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 343 confirmed and 35 probable.
Nineteen additional COVID-19 deaths were also announced Wednesday.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 4,090 (4,974 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 203 (not yet updated from Tuesday)
Deaths: 299 (42 announced this week, 84 announced this month)
Total cases: 37,885 (32,889 confirmed, 4,996 probable)
Total recoveries: 32,612 (28,500 confirmed, 4,112 probable)
Total tests: 431,433 (180,423 people have been tested)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 463.7 per day. That number is down 18 from a day ago, down 102 from a week ago and up 34.6 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 539.6 per day. That number is down 15 from a day ago, down 94.2 from a week ago and up 41.4 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 4,090. That number is down 28 from a day ago, down 2,533 from a week ago and down 1,971 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 4,974. That number is up 13 from a day ago, down 2,735 from a week ago and down 2,223 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Laramie (1,048), Natrona (643) and Sweetwater (423) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Washakie (24.9%), Johnson (20.1%) and Sublette (19.9%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
How do we compare nationally?
Total cases: fifth fewest (fourth fewest in the last seven days)
Cases per 100,000 residents: eighth most (eighth most in the last seven days)
Deaths: fifth fewest (seventh fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths per 100,000 residents: ninth fewest (seventh most in the last seven days)
All national numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Cumulative cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany: 3,014 (254)
- Big Horn: 527 (58)
- Campbell: 3,066 (288)
- Carbon: 742 (59)
- Converse: 431 (266)
- Crook: 317 (24)
- Fremont: 3,196 (437)
- Goshen: 789 (75)
- Hot Springs: 159 (16)
- Johnson: 268 (121)
- Laramie: 5,304 (847)
- Lincoln: 648 (83)
- Natrona: 4,596 (1,134)
- Niobrara: 57 (77)
- Park: 1,429 (123)
- Platte: 244 (131)
- Sheridan: 1,888 (349)
- Sublette: 417 (109)
- Sweetwater: 2,153 (92)
- Teton: 1,781 (53)
- Uinta: 1,040 (210)
- Washakie: 469 (117)
- Weston: 354 (73)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 61
- Fremont: 45
- Laramie: 35
- Campbell: 18
- Big Horn: 15
- Sheridan: 13
- Sweetwater: 13
- Carbon: 11
- Washakie: 11
- Goshen: 10
- Albany: 9
- Lincoln: 8
- Platte: 8
- Converse: 7
- Park: 7
- Uinta: 7
- Crook: 6
- Johnson: 5
- Sublette: 4
- Teton: 2
- Weston: 2
- Hot Springs: 1
- Niobrara: 1
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.
Health Department data
