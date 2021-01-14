Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 412 new cases, 223 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 412 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 345 and the number of probable cases rising by 67, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany, Big Horn (17), Campbell (24), Carbon (two), Converse (two), Crook (two), Fremont (seven), Hot Springs (two), Johnson (five), Laramie (73), Lincoln, Natrona (47), Park (19), Platte (five), Sheridan (17), Sublette, Sweetwater (27), Teton (69), Uinta (17), Washakie (six) and Weston counties.
Additionally, 223 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 193 confirmed and 30 probable.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 1,555 (2,052 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 89 (up seven from Wednesday)
Deaths: 522 (33 announced this week, 84 announced this month)
Total cases: 48,701 (41,628 confirmed, 7,073 probable)
Total recoveries: 46,127 (39,551 confirmed, 6,576 probable)
Total tests: 542,316 (204,256 people have been tested)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 288.6 per day. That number is up 4.3 from a day ago, up 103.3 from a week ago and down 62.7 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 345.4 per day. That number is up 4 from a day ago, up 99 from a week ago and down 58.4 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 1,555. That number is up 152 from a day ago, up 227 from a week ago and down 892 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 2,052. That number is up 189 from a day ago, up 322 from a week ago and down 915 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Laramie (452), Teton (367) and Natrona (272) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Weston (24%), Teton (14.7%) and Carbon (11.2%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
How do we compare nationally?
Total cases: fourth fewest (fifth fewest in the last seven days)
Cases per 100,000 residents: 16th most (22nd fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths: fifth fewest (seventh fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths per 100,000 residents: 16th fewest (eighth most in the last seven days)
All national numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Cumulative cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany: 3,301 (338)
- Big Horn: 762 (146)
- Campbell: 4,011 (422)
- Carbon: 1,008 (77)
- Converse: 519 (360)
- Crook: 368 (31)
- Fremont: 3,643 (577)
- Goshen: 976 (89)
- Hot Springs: 229 (72)
- Johnson: 355 (223)
- Laramie: 6,535 (1,136)
- Lincoln: 905 (143)
- Natrona: 5,341 (1,680)
- Niobrara: 62 (81)
- Park: 2,224 (144)
- Platte: 334 (175)
- Sheridan: 2,223 (517)
- Sublette: 526 (106)
- Sweetwater: 3,125 (125)
- Teton: 2,504 (75)
- Uinta: 1,497 (297)
- Washakie: 663 (174)
- Weston: 517 (85)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 103
- Laramie: 75
- Fremont: 71
- Campbell: 45
- Sweetwater: 26
- Washakie: 23
- Big Horn: 22
- Goshen: 19
- Sheridan: 17
- Carbon: 16
- Park: 16
- Converse: 13
- Lincoln: 11
- Albany: 10
- Crook: 9
- Johnson: 9
- Platte: 9
- Uinta: 9
- Sublette: 7
- Teton: 4
- Weston: 4
- Hot Springs: 2
- Niobrara: 2
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.