Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 412 new cases, 223 new recoveries

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 288.6 per day. That number is up 4.3 from a day ago, up 103.3 from a week ago and down 62.7 from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 345.4 per day. That number is up 4 from a day ago, up 99 from a week ago and down 58.4 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 1,555. That number is up 152 from a day ago, up 227 from a week ago and down 892 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 2,052. That number is up 189 from a day ago, up 322 from a week ago and down 915 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?

Laramie (452), Teton (367) and Natrona (272) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.