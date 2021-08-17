Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 412 new cases, 256 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 412 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 249 and the number of probable cases rising by 163, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 256 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 1,496 (2,223 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 112 as of Monday (up from 109 Sunday)

Hospitalization data for Tuesday was not immediately available.

Deaths: 809 (16 announced this week, 33 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 486,395 (237,975 Pfizer, 220,120 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 213,031

Second vaccine doses given: 191,248

One-time vaccine doses given: 17,156

Are we trending up or down?