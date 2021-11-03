 Skip to main content
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update

Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 414 new cases, 44 new recoveries

COVID Testing

Lab technician Sam Britz loads samples of coronavirus tests in to a QIAcube at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne on Sept. 4, 2020. The cube can process 12 samples in an hour.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 414 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 265 and the number of probable cases rising by 149, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 44 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 2,035 (3,249 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 182 Monday (down from 186 Sunday)

Deaths: 1,243 (69 announced this week, 69 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 679,445 (341,025 Pfizer, 303,520 Moderna, 34,900 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 245,624

Second vaccine doses given: 218,380

Booster doses given: 35,749

One-time Janssen doses given: 20,207

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 552.8 per day. That number is down 127.8 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 3,249. That number is up 75 from a month ago.

More info

For interactive graphics, additional statistics and definitions of certain terms, read this story on Trib.com

