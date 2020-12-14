Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 415 new cases, 1,206 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 415 on Monday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 392 and the number of probable cases rising by 23, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (20), Big Horn (six), Campbell (38), Carbon (seven), Converse, Fremont (30), Goshen (six), Hot Springs (five), Johnson (11), Laramie (56), Lincoln (nine), Natrona (46), Park (16), Platte (two), Sheridan (20), Sublette (four), Sweetwater (65), Teton (25), Uinta (22), Washakie (two) and Weston counties.
Additionally, 1,206 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 1,057 confirmed and 149 probable.
No new deaths were announced Monday.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 2,447 (2,967 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 184 (not updated from Saturday)
Deaths: 391 (none announced this week, 106 announced this month)
Total cases: 39,775 (34,560 confirmed, 5,215 probable)
Total recoveries: 36,487 (31,792 confirmed, 4,695 probable)
Total tests: 440,289 (183,195 people have been tested)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 351.3 per day. That number is down 13.7 from a day ago, down 108.6 from a week ago and down 253.8 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 403.8 per day. That number is down 24.4 from a day ago, down 117.4 from a week ago and down 279.9 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 2,447. That number is down 665 from a day ago, down 2,409 from a week ago and down 5,647 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 2,967. That number is down 791 from a day ago, down 3,270 from a week ago and down 7,043 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Laramie (695), Sweetwater (421) and Natrona (404) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Sweetwater (17.4%), Washakie (17.3%) and Johnson (14.7%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
How do we compare nationally?
Total cases: fifth fewest (fifth fewest in the last seven days)
Cases per 100,000 residents: ninth most (18th most in the last seven days)
Deaths: fifth fewest (seventh fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths per 100,000 residents: 14th fewest (fourth most in the last seven days)
All national numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Cumulative cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany: 3,075 (261)
- Big Horn: 554 (63)
- Campbell: 3,175 (305)
- Carbon: 798 (64)
- Converse: 446 (278)
- Crook: 328 (25)
- Fremont: 3,313 (447)
- Goshen: 838 (75)
- Hot Springs: 176 (18)
- Johnson: 293 (129)
- Laramie: 5,568 (890)
- Lincoln: 693 (88)
- Natrona: 4,776 (1,180)
- Niobrara: 60 (76)
- Park: 1,530 (124)
- Platte: 261 (131)
- Sheridan: 1,968 (377)
- Sublette: 446 (98)
- Sweetwater: 2,415 (103)
- Teton: 1,875 (55)
- Uinta: 1,107 (220)
- Washakie: 510 (134)
- Weston: 355 (74)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 62
- Fremont: 51
- Laramie: 41
- Campbell: 20
- Big Horn: 15
- Sweetwater: 14
- Sheridan: 13
- Carbon: 12
- Goshen: 12
- Washakie: 11
- Lincoln: 10
- Albany: 9
- Platte: 8
- Converse: 7
- Park: 7
- Crook: 6
- Johnson: 5
- Sublette: 5
- Teton: 2
- Weston: 2
- Hot Springs: 1
- Niobrara: 1
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.
Health Department data
