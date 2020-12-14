Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 415 new cases, 1,206 new recoveries

Total tests: 440,289 (183,195 people have been tested)

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 351.3 per day. That number is down 13.7 from a day ago, down 108.6 from a week ago and down 253.8 from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 403.8 per day. That number is down 24.4 from a day ago, down 117.4 from a week ago and down 279.9 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 2,447. That number is down 665 from a day ago, down 2,409 from a week ago and down 5,647 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 2,967. That number is down 791 from a day ago, down 3,270 from a week ago and down 7,043 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?

Laramie (695), Sweetwater (421) and Natrona (404) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.