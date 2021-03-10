Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 42 new cases, 21 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 42 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 37 and the number of probable cases rising by five, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Campbell, Laramie (16), Lincoln (four), Natrona (two), Sheridan, Sweetwater (three), Teton (nine) and Uinta counties.
Additionally, 21 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 17 confirmed and four probable.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 308 (475 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 20 (down from Tuesday)
Deaths: 691 (nine announced this week, 20 announced this month)
Total cases: 55,014 (46,588 confirmed, 8,426 probable)
Total recoveries: 53,848 (45,589 confirmed, 8,259 probable)
First vaccine doses received: 139,280 (67,080 Pfizer, 66,200 Moderna, 6,000 Janssen)
First vaccine doses given: 105,658
Second vaccine doses received: 87,425 (41,925 Pfizer, 45,500 Moderna)
Second vaccine doses given: 65,946
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 308 per day. That number is up 20 from a day ago, down 78 from a week ago and down 232 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 475 per day. That number is down 21 from a day ago, down 84 from a week ago and down 333 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 51.2. That number is up 0.5 from a day ago, down 10.3 from a week ago and down 25.2 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 62. That number is down 0.2 from a day ago, down 20.1 from a week ago and down 34.2 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Sweetwater (102), Laramie (94) and Teton (53) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Niobrara (3%), Lincoln (2.8%) and Sweetwater (2.7%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 132
- Laramie: 110
- Fremont: 82
- Campbell: 59
- Sweetwater: 35
- Big Horn: 31
- Sheridan: 30
- Park: 29
- Washakie: 26
- Carbon: 23
- Goshen: 23
- Converse: 18
- Lincoln: 12
- Uinta: 12
- Albany: 11
- Crook: 11
- Platte: 11
- Johnson: 10
- Teton: 9
- Sublette: 7
- Weston: 5
- Hot Springs: 3
- Niobrara: 2
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as patients who had positive antigen tests or are close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with COVID-19 symptoms.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.