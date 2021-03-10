Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 42 new cases, 21 new recoveries

Second vaccine doses given: 65,946

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 308 per day. That number is up 20 from a day ago, down 78 from a week ago and down 232 from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 475 per day. That number is down 21 from a day ago, down 84 from a week ago and down 333 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 51.2. That number is up 0.5 from a day ago, down 10.3 from a week ago and down 25.2 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 62. That number is down 0.2 from a day ago, down 20.1 from a week ago and down 34.2 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?

Sweetwater (102), Laramie (94) and Teton (53) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.