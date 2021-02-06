Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 42 new cases, 92 new recoveries

On Saturday, 22 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Wyoming Department of Health's daily update. The department announced 20 new probable cases.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (four), Campbell (four), Carbon (one), Fremont (five), Lincoln (two), Park (one), Sweetwater (four) and Teton (13). The department subtracted confirmed cases from Big Horn (one), Converse (two), Goshen (one), Johnson (one), Laramie (two) and Sheridan (five) counties.
Health officials announced 66 new confirmed recoveries and 26 new probable recoveries.
There are now 44,933 confirmed cases, 7,685 probable cases, 43,603 confirmed recoveries and 7,415 probable recoveries in Wyoming.
The virus has resulted in the deaths of 624 Wyomingites.
In Natrona County, 5,740 confirmed cases and 1,838 probable cases have been recorded.
Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
In mid-September, cases began increasing at a rate exponentially higher than anything seen here since the pandemic began — a trend that continued into late November. Subsequent spikes in hospitalizations and deaths have followed.
In response, Gov. Mark Gordon enacted a statewide face mask requirement in public places. The move came after a majority of Wyoming counties had put their own face mask orders in place.
In recent weeks, the number of active cases in the state has decreased, as has the average number of new cases reported. However, health officials caution that the virus is not finished spreading through Wyoming and have urged residents to continue taking it seriously.
The symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. Health officials recommend self-isolating for two weeks if you have contact with a person who has the illness.