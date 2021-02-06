Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 42 new cases, 92 new recoveries

On Saturday, 22 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Wyoming Department of Health's daily update. The department announced 20 new probable cases.

There are new confirmed cases in Albany (four), Campbell (four), Carbon (one), Fremont (five), Lincoln (two), Park (one), Sweetwater (four) and Teton (13). The department subtracted confirmed cases from Big Horn (one), Converse (two), Goshen (one), Johnson (one), Laramie (two) and Sheridan (five) counties.

Health officials announced 66 new confirmed recoveries and 26 new probable recoveries.

There are now 44,933 confirmed cases, 7,685 probable cases, 43,603 confirmed recoveries and 7,415 probable recoveries in Wyoming.

The virus has resulted in the deaths of 624 Wyomingites.

In Natrona County, 5,740 confirmed cases and 1,838 probable cases have been recorded.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.