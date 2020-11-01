Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 425 new cases, 135 new recoveries

On Sunday, 362 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Wyoming Department of Health's daily update. The department announced 63 new probable cases.

Wyoming has recorded 2,246 total cases in the past seven days.

Health officials announced 115 new confirmed recoveries. Twenty new probable recoveries were announced.

There are now 11,638 confirmed cases, 2,085 probable cases, 7,399 confirmed recoveries and 1,277 probable recoveries in Wyoming.

Eighty-seven Wyomingites have died after contracting COVID-19.

In Natrona County, 1,388 confirmed cases and 300 probable cases have been recorded.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.