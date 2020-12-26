Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 429 new cases, 165 new recoveries

On Saturday, 429 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Wyoming Department of Health's daily update. The department announced 53 new probable cases.

The health department did not provide an update on Friday due to the Christmas holiday.

Health officials announced 128 new confirmed recoveries and 37 new probable recoveries.

There are now 37,129 confirmed cases, 6,017 probable cases, 34,878 confirmed recoveries and 5,545 probable recoveries in Wyoming.

The virus has resulted in the deaths of 373 Wyomingites.

In Natrona County, 4,905 confirmed cases and 1,425 probable cases have been recorded.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.