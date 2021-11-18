 Skip to main content
Wyoming coronavirus update

Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 430 new cases, 479 new recoveries

  • Updated
COVID-19 Testing

Coronavirus tests are placed in to a QIAcube for processing at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne on Sept. 4, 2020. The Cube can process 12 samples in an hour and the facility has seven machines total to help with the increase of testing, up from the three machines in March.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 430 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 338 and the number of probable cases rising by 92, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 479 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Confirmed active cases: 1,607

Hospitalized patients: 148 Thursday (the same as Wednesday)

Deaths: 1,347 (49 announced this week, 173 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses administered: 550,580

First vaccine doses given: 250,231

Second vaccine doses given: 222,641

Booster doses given: 53,960

Pediatric Pfizer doses given (5-11 years old): 2,458

Janssen doses given: 20,743

Janssen boosters given: 547

Vaccine data was last updated by the Wyoming Department of Health on Wednesday.

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in laboratory confirmed cases is 209.3. That’s down 95 from a month ago.

More info

