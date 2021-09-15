 Skip to main content
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 434 new cases, 88 new recoveries
Lab technician Rob Chrisensen prepares specimen samples for coronavirus testing at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne on Sept. 4. Any identifying patient information has been edited out of the photo.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 434 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 248 and the number of probable cases rising by 186, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 88 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 2,741 (4,153 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 209 (down from 212 Tuesday)

Deaths: 918 (39 announced this week, 60 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 564,115 (281,175 Pfizer, 254,640 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 230,126

Second vaccine doses given: 200,732

Booster doses given: 2,484

One-time vaccine doses given: 18,719

Are we trending up or down

The state’s number of total active cases is 4,153. That number is up 2,070 from a month ago.

More info

For interactive graphics, additional statistics and definitions of certain terms, read this story on Trib.com

