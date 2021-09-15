Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 434 new cases, 88 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 434 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 248 and the number of probable cases rising by 186, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
Additionally, 88 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 2,741 (4,153 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 209 (down from 212 Tuesday)
Deaths: 918 (39 announced this week, 60 announced this month)
Total vaccine doses received: 564,115 (281,175 Pfizer, 254,640 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen)
First vaccine doses given: 230,126
Second vaccine doses given: 200,732
Booster doses given: 2,484
One-time vaccine doses given: 18,719
Are we trending up or down
The state’s number of total active cases is 4,153. That number is up 2,070 from a month ago.