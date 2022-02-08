Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 437 new cases, 1,055 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 437 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 287 and the number of probable cases rising by 150, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. Additionally, 1,055 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 1,393 (1,543 including probable cases).

Hospitalized patients: 112 as of Monday (down from 139 on Friday). There was not an update by press time Tuesday.

Deaths: 1,667 (17 announced Tuesday, 42 announced this month).

Vaccine data as of Tuesday:

Total doses administered: 646,912

First vaccine doses given: 265,904

Second vaccine doses given: 236,801

Booster doses given: 107,250

First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 7,395

Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 5,820

Janssen doses given: 22,274

Janssen boosters given: 1,468

Trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 842.7 per day. That number is up 447 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 2,204. That number is down 1,238 from a month ago.