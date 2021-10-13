 Skip to main content
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 439 new cases, 43 new recoveries
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 439 new cases, 43 new recoveries

COVID Testing

Lab technician Rob Chrisensen prepares specimen samples for coronavirus testing at the Division of Health and Environment Combined Laboratories Facility in Cheyenne Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. Any identifying patient info has been edited out of the photo.

 Cayla Nimmo File, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 439 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 300 and the number of probable cases rising by 139, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 43 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 2,277 (3,565 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 222 Tuesday (down from 223 Monday)

Deaths: 1,080 (39 announced this week, 84 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 628,995 (323,295 Pfizer, 274,100 Moderna, 31,600 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 239,837

Second vaccine doses given: 212,309

Booster doses given: 15,460

One-time vaccine doses given: 19,789

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 622.9 per day. That number is down 110.8 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 3,565. That number is down 111 from a month ago.

More info

For interactive graphics, additional statistics and definitions of certain terms, read this story on Trib.com

