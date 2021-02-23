Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 44 new cases, 101 new recoveries

First vaccine doses given: 80,492

Second vaccine doses received: 51,780 (24,180 Pfizer, 27,600 Moderna)

Second vaccine doses given: 38,997

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 56.9 per day. That number is up 3.4 from a day ago, down 11.5 from a week ago and down 129.9 from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 85.8 per day. That number is up 4.4 from a day ago, down 12.5 from a week ago and down 143.6 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 406. That number is down 59 from a day ago, down 69 from a week ago and down 848 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 605. That number is down 66 from a day ago, down 84 from a week ago and down 1,091 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?