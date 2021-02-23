Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 44 new cases, 101 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 44 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 34 and the number of probable cases rising by 10, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Campbell (two), Fremont (three), Laramie (six), Lincoln (two), Natrona (one), Sheridan (three), Sweetwater (12), Teton (three) and Uinta (six) counties. The department subtracted confirmed cases from Albany (two), Park (one) and Platte (one) counties.
Additionally, 101 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 84 confirmed and 17 probable.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 406 (605 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 21 (up two from Monday)
Deaths: 671 (nine announced this week, 75 announced this month)
Total cases: 53,944 (45,780 confirmed, 8,164 probable)
Total recoveries: 52,668 (44,703 confirmed, 7,965 probable)
First vaccine doses received: 99,225 (49,725 Pfizer, 45,500 Moderna)
First vaccine doses given: 80,492
Second vaccine doses received: 51,780 (24,180 Pfizer, 27,600 Moderna)
Second vaccine doses given: 38,997
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 56.9 per day. That number is up 3.4 from a day ago, down 11.5 from a week ago and down 129.9 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 85.8 per day. That number is up 4.4 from a day ago, down 12.5 from a week ago and down 143.6 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 406. That number is down 59 from a day ago, down 69 from a week ago and down 848 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 605. That number is down 66 from a day ago, down 84 from a week ago and down 1,091 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Fremont (94), Carbon (83), Sweetwater (70) and Teton (70) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Carbon (6.4%), Lincoln (2.4%) and Fremont (2.3%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 131
- Laramie: 106
- Fremont: 82
- Campbell: 57
- Sweetwater: 34
- Big Horn: 30
- Sheridan: 27
- Park: 26
- Washakie: 26
- Goshen: 23
- Carbon: 21
- Converse: 17
- Uinta: 12
- Albany: 11
- Crook: 11
- Lincoln: 11
- Platte: 11
- Johnson: 9
- Teton: 9
- Sublette: 7
- Weston: 5
- Hot Springs: 3
- Niobrara: 2
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as patients who had positive antigen tests or are close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with COVID-19 symptoms.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.