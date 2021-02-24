Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 44 new cases, 11 new recoveries

First vaccine doses given: 81,338

Second vaccine doses received: 51,780 (24,180 Pfizer, 27,600 Moderna)

Second vaccine doses given: 40,355

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 57.6 per day. That number is up 0.7 from a day ago, up 3.5 from a week ago and down 123.9 from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 85.2 per day. That number is down 0.6 from a day ago, up 2.9 from a week ago and down 134.5 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 424. That number is up 18 from a day ago, down 82 from a week ago and down 899 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 638. That number is up 33 from a day ago, down 111 from a week ago and down 1,118 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?