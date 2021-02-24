 Skip to main content
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 44 new cases, 11 new recoveries
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update

COVID-19 Testing

Coronavirus specimen collection kits arrive at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne for sorting by the COVID-19 Surge Team on Sept. 4. The lab covers the cost of shipping and receives daily shipments from health care centers. The samples arrive in one day and roughly 80% of the samples are tested the same day they arrive at the facility.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 44 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 21 and the number of probable cases rising by 23, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

There are new confirmed cases in Albany (two), Carbon, Converse, Fremont (three), Goshen, Laramie (three), Lincoln (six), Sheridan (three), Sublette, Sweetwater (two), Teton (three) and Uinta counties. The department subtracted confirmed cases from Campbell (three), Natrona (two) and Niobrara counties.

Additionally, 11 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: three confirmed and eight probable.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 424 (638 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 25 (up four from Tuesday)

Deaths: 671 (nine announced this week, 66 announced this month) 

Total cases: 53,988 (45,801 confirmed, 8,187 probable)

Total recoveries: 52,679 (44,706 confirmed, 7,973 probable)

First vaccine doses received: 95,225 (49,725 Pfizer, 45,500 Moderna)

First vaccine doses given: 81,338

Second vaccine doses received: 51,780 (24,180 Pfizer, 27,600 Moderna)

Second vaccine doses given: 40,355

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 57.6 per day. That number is up 0.7 from a day ago, up 3.5 from a week ago and down 123.9 from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 85.2 per day. That number is down 0.6 from a day ago, up 2.9 from a week ago and down 134.5 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 424. That number is up 18 from a day ago, down 82 from a week ago and down 899 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 638. That number is up 33 from a day ago, down 111 from a week ago and down 1,118 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?

Fremont (94), Carbon (83), Sweetwater (70) and Teton (70) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.

Carbon (6.4%), Lincoln (2.4%) and Fremont (2.3%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.

Deaths in Wyoming by county

  • Natrona: 131
  • Laramie: 106
  • Fremont: 82
  • Campbell: 57
  • Sweetwater: 34
  • Big Horn: 30
  • Sheridan: 27
  • Park: 26
  • Washakie: 26
  • Goshen: 23
  • Carbon: 21
  • Converse: 17
  • Uinta: 12
  • Albany: 11
  • Crook: 11
  • Lincoln: 11
  • Platte: 11
  • Johnson: 9
  • Teton: 9
  • Sublette: 7
  • Weston: 5
  • Hot Springs: 3
  • Niobrara: 2

Definitions

  • Probable cases are defined by officials as patients who had positive antigen tests or are close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with COVID-19 symptoms.
  • A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
  • Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries. 
  • Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases. 

Health Department data

More info

For interactive graphics, additional statistics and definitions of certain terms, read this story on Trib.com

