Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 44 new cases, 134 new recoveries

On Sunday, 32 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Wyoming Department of Health's daily update. The department announced 12 new probable cases.

There are new confirmed cases in Albany (three), Big Horn (one), Fremont (two), Laramie (three), Lincoln (four), Natrona (one), Sheridan (two), Sublette (two), Sweetwater (11), and Teton (three) counties.

Health officials announced 110 new confirmed recoveries and 24 new probable recoveries.

There are now 46,076 confirmed cases, 8,318 probable cases, 44,996 confirmed recoveries and 8,136 probable recoveries in Wyoming.

The virus has resulted in the deaths of 671 Wyomingites.

In Natrona County, 5,760 confirmed cases and 1,936 probable cases have been recorded.

Probable cases are defined by officials as patients who had positive antigen tests or are close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.