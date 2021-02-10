Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 44 new cases, 33 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 44 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 12 and the number of probable cases rising by 32, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (three), Big Horn (one), Carbon (three), Crook (one), Fremont (12), Goshen (two), Lincoln (two), Lincoln (two), Sublette (four), Sweetwater (nine), Uinta (one) and Washakie (one) counties. The department also subtracted confirmed cases from Campbell (four), Hot Springs, Natrona (three), Park and Teton (18) counties.
Department spokeswoman Kim Deti said the negative numbers are a result of data corrections such as addressing residency questions or moving people between the probable and confirmed categories. The department has been making these adjustments throughout the pandemic, Deti said.
"Another thing that can happen is a provider and the lab may enter information with birthdates that don't match," she wrote in an email. "Our staff goes through and makes corrections. The corrections and how they affect counts are more apparent with the low numbers we have been reporting recently."
Additionally, 33 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 18 confirmed and 15 probable.
The state has added fewer than 1,000 total cases (962) over a 10-day span for the first time since Sept. 27.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 540 (808 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 45 (up 13 from Tuesday)
Deaths: 647 (23 announced this week, 51 announced this month)
Total cases: 52,874 (45,068 confirmed, 7,806 probable)
Total recoveries: 51,419 (43,881 confirmed, 7,538 probable)
First vaccine doses received: 77,975 (39,975 Pfizer, 38,000 Moderna)
First vaccine doses given: 60,541
Second vaccine doses received: 39,700 (15,600 Pfizer, 24,100 Moderna)
Second vaccine doses given: 18,889
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 76.4 per day. That number is down 17 from a day ago, down 39.7 from a week ago and down 123.9 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 96.2 per day. That number is down 16.4 from a day ago, down 42.8 from a week ago and down 146.1 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 540. That number is down six from a day ago, down 339 from a week ago and down 822 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 808. That number is up 11 from a day ago, down 357 from a week ago and down 979 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Teton (132), Fremont (97) and Sweetwater (84) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Johnson (6.7%), Carbon (6.6%) and Teton (4.2%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 125
- Laramie: 100
- Fremont: 80
- Campbell: 57
- Sweetwater: 34
- Big Horn: 29
- Washakie: 26
- Park: 25
- Sheridan: 23
- Goshen: 22
- Carbon: 21
- Converse: 15
- Uinta: 12
- Albany: 11
- Crook: 11
- Lincoln: 11
- Platte: 11
- Johnson: 9
- Teton: 8
- Sublette: 7
- Weston: 5
- Hot Springs: 3
- Niobrara: 2
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as patients who had positive antigen tests or are close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with COVID-19 symptoms.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.