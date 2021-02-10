Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 44 new cases, 33 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 44 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 12 and the number of probable cases rising by 32, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

There are new confirmed cases in Albany (three), Big Horn (one), Carbon (three), Crook (one), Fremont (12), Goshen (two), Lincoln (two), Lincoln (two), Sublette (four), Sweetwater (nine), Uinta (one) and Washakie (one) counties. The department also subtracted confirmed cases from Campbell (four), Hot Springs, Natrona (three), Park and Teton (18) counties.

Department spokeswoman Kim Deti said the negative numbers are a result of data corrections such as addressing residency questions or moving people between the probable and confirmed categories. The department has been making these adjustments throughout the pandemic, Deti said.

"Another thing that can happen is a provider and the lab may enter information with birthdates that don't match," she wrote in an email. "Our staff goes through and makes corrections. The corrections and how they affect counts are more apparent with the low numbers we have been reporting recently."

Additionally, 33 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 18 confirmed and 15 probable.