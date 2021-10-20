Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 440 new cases, 42 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 440 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 305 and the number of probable cases rising by 135, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
Additionally, 42 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 2,182 (3,462 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 219 Monday (up from 214 Sunday. No update was provided for Tuesday or Wednesday.)
Deaths: 1,136 (56 announced this week, 140 announced this month)
Total vaccine doses received: 638,445 (326,805 Pfizer, 279,540 Moderna, 32,100 Janssen)
First vaccine doses given: 241,588
Second vaccine doses given: 214,555
Booster doses given: 19,859
One-time vaccine doses given: 19,989
Are we trending up or down?
The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 600.4 per day. That number is down 167 from a month ago.