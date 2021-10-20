 Skip to main content
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 440 new cases, 42 new recoveries
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 440 new cases, 42 new recoveries

COVID-19 Testing

Covid-19 Surge Team member Evan Scott sorts coronavirus specimen collection kits brought in by a courier Friday, Sept. 4, at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne. The Surge Team members were brought on to help process the massive numbers of tests brought in to the lab from state wide health facilities.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 440 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 305 and the number of probable cases rising by 135, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 42 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 2,182 (3,462 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 219 Monday (up from 214 Sunday. No update was provided for Tuesday or Wednesday.)

Deaths: 1,136 (56 announced this week, 140 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 638,445 (326,805 Pfizer, 279,540 Moderna, 32,100 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 241,588

Second vaccine doses given: 214,555

Booster doses given: 19,859

One-time vaccine doses given: 19,989

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 600.4 per day. That number is down 167 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 3,462. That number is down 445 from a month ago.

More info

For interactive graphics, additional statistics and definitions of certain terms, read this story on Trib.com

