Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 45 new cases, 29 new recoveries

On Saturday, 33 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Wyoming Department of Health's daily update. The department announced 12 new probable cases.

Twenty-five new confirmed recoveries were announced. Four new probable recoveries were announced.

There are now 4,618 confirmed cases, 847 probable cases, 3,796 confirmed recoveries and 683 probable recoveries in Wyoming.

Fifty Wyomingites have died after contracting COVID-19.

In Natrona County, 443 confirmed cases and 89 probable cases have been recorded.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.