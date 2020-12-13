Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 453 new cases, 116 new recoveries

On Sunday, 411 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Wyoming Department of Health's daily update. The department announced 42 new probable cases.

Health officials announced 97 new confirmed recoveries and 19 new probable recoveries.

There are now 34,168 confirmed cases, 5,192 probable cases, 30,735 confirmed recoveries and 4,546 probable recoveries in Wyoming.

The virus has resulted in the deaths of 321 Wyomingites.

In Natrona County, 4,730 confirmed cases and 1,181 probable cases have been recorded.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.